Bahamasair likely to resume international flights in two weeks, says D’Aguilar

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamasair is likely to resume service on its international routes in two weeks, according to Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar.

D’Aguilar told Eyewitness News: “We are looking at it right now, to begin recommencement of operations.

“We certainly wanted to ensure there was sufficient demand in place before we got the airline back up and running because we didn’t want to exacerbate the losses they were already suffering.

“We are looking at all the ways we can make the airline work.

“I am of the view that in a very short time, probably in the next two weeks we will resume operations with Bahamasair on its international routes. We just wanted to make sure all the protocols are in place.”

D’Aguilar added: “We wanted to make sure we have the health protocols in place before Bahamians start to make their way to South Florida.

“We are mindful of what happened in July.

Cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas surged after the country reopened its borders to international flights on July 1.

The government subsequently suspended Bahamasair flights to the United States, along with increased restrictions and offenses aimed at curbing the resurgence of the virus

D’Aguilar acknowledged during a press conference on Saturday that it was a significant financial strain on the government and ultimately taxpayers for the airline to remain grounded.

The country reopened its tourism sector on November 1.