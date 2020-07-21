Bahamasair: Flight to GB still on

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamasair CEO Tracy Cooper has confirmed its flight to Grand Bahama has been delayed on the tarmac as officials try to work out some “minor details”.

The flight from Nassau to Freeport filled with GB residents was reportedly turned around mid-flight and had to return to Nassau, according to passengers on the plane.

“We were in the air, over the sea, already left Nassau and we had to turn back around back to Nassau,” said one passenger, who spoke to Eyewitness News as she waited for information while still on the plane.

However, Cooper insisted the plane never left the tarmac.

He confirmed that the flight will be allowed to resume its flight to Grand Bahama.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced today that the island will go into a two-week lockdown to curb the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.

The lockdown will take effect Thursday, July 23, at 7pm until August 7 at 7am.

Minnis advised that all domestics flights to Grand Bahama will stop at 6pm today and international flights will stop tomorrow.