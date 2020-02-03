Bahamasair flight services restored after ‘mechanical delays’

In a statement, the airline reported the issues led to “extraordinary” service delays.

“Bahamasair wishes to advise the traveling public that mechanical delays with three of its aircraft today, has resulted in extra ordinary delays,” it read.

“Despite these challenges, we will be operating all flights. We apologize for the inconvenience.

The statement continued: “We wish to advise the public that our technical team is aggressively working to correct these issues with the aim of returning to normal service tomorrow.

“We thank you for your continued patronage, as we strive to be your airline of choice connecting the Islands of The Bahamas to the world,” it added.