Bahamasair: Flight schedule remains the same

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamasair advised there have been no changes to regularly scheduled flights.

“The airline continues to support its entire route network, inclusive of all domestic and international destinations,” read a press statement issued today.

“Bahamasair wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused resulting from information in the public domain regarding regularly scheduled services.

The statement added: “If you desire further information, please contact the Customer Relations Department by dialing I-242-702-4159, Reservation Department 1-242-702-4140 or via email at customerrelations@bahamasair.com.”

Last week, three of Bahamasair’s nine-fleet planes had to be rerouted from the United States because they currently do not comply with Federal Aviation Administration equipment standards.

At the time, Bahamasair chairman Tommy Turnquest said the airline will have to wet lease flights on Saturday to meet the residual holiday demand and prearranged agreements.