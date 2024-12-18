Bahamasair confirms flight cancellations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamasair has confirmed that a number of its flights have been cancelled following industrial action staged by airline employees Wednesday morning.

Return flights presently affected:

MIA/NAS – 221/221

FPO/FLL – 319/141/142/320

FLL221/222 – 201/202

FLL – 203/204

MHH – 135/136

RSD/ELH – 363

Via a press statement issued, following a press conference held on Wednesday to explain the industrial unrest at the national flag carrier, airline officials said, “Due to an unforeseen industrial action by one of Bahamasair’s Unions, Bahamasair’s flight operation is affected. A number of flights are cancelled, your flight may be one of them and we apologize for this inconvenience.”

“We will be sending out updates as to when the flights will resume via SMS and email protocols. We ask for your patience during this time.”

The statement continued, “For further information or assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to our Customer Care Center at 242-702-4140 or our Customer Relations team at 242-702-4159.”

Bahamasair Managing Director Tracey Cooper revealed that 12 of 16 flight attendants assigned to the morning shift called in sick; he noted that the move significantly impacted airline operations.

The staffers have reportedly been unpaid and have staging industrial action as a result of the alleged nonpayment.