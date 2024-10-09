Bahamasair adjusts flights schedules for Thursday Oct 10

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamasair wishes to advise passengers with flight itineraries on Thursday 10th October that the following adjustments will be made due to Hurricane Milton:

• Miami and Fort Lauderdale (International)

Flights will be suspended on Thursday 10th October.

Normal operations will resume on Friday pending the airports being open.

• Freeport and Abaco (Domestic)

Flights will be suspended on Thursday 10th October.

Normal operations will resume on Friday pending the reopening of the airports.

• Orlando and West Palm Beach

The above adjustments are in addition to the previously announced cancellations for Orlando and West Palm Beach flights for Thursday 10th October. Flights are also expected to resume on Friday pending the reopening of the airports.

Passengers requiring changes to travel itineraries related to these cancelations can contact the Reservation Department at (242) 702 – 4140.

Change fees will be waived.