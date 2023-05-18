Bahamas Waste marks ‘Road to 50’ with new truck design 

NASSAU, BAHAMAS– Bahamas Waste recently added a new special edition Independence-themed sanitation truck to its line of vehicles. The truck is the latest addition to the company’s fleet of 60 sanitation trucks which have in the past, featured a variety of local community causes from Breast Cancer Awareness to Covid Safety. The truck bearing both the official Independence Logo design and the national flag officially hit the streets this week and was unveiled during special ceremonies held at the company’s Gladstone Road headquarters. “We believe it is important to recognize and celebrate the achievements of our country” explained Bahamas Waste Managing Director Francisco de Cardenas.

Held under the auspices of the head of the Independence Commission HE Leslia Miller Brice who during brief remarks at the company’s Gladstone Road headquarters welcomed the involvement of corporate Bahamas in the upcoming celebrations and applauded Bahamas Waste for its longstanding commitment to supporting national development and setting an example for other businesses to follow. “Thank you for choosing to celebrate, Thank you for your contribution, and thank you for your innovation and creativity” she gushed.

The truck’s unveiling was a collaborative effort between Bahamas Waste and the Independence Commission. As the leader in waste management solutions, Bahamas Waste has consistently used its thematically wrapped sanitation trucks to support, raise awareness for, and spark conversation around important issues making the country’s Road to 50 a perfect fit.

In less than two months the Bahamians across the length and breadth of the archipelago will celebrate 50 years of sovereign rule. As part of the jubilee celebrations, the Independence Secretariat has unveiled a jam-packed itinerary of events that will engage the citizenry through music, the arts, history, and a celebration of all things Bahamian.

“We are honoured to have been given the opportunity to create this special design of our truck,” said de Cardenas. “We hope our design promotes a sense of pride and unity among Bahamians and serve as a reminder of our country’s rich history and bright future.”