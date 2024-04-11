Bahamas To Host African Import Export Bank Meeting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis has signed an agreement with Afreximbank, chaired by His Excellency Professor Benedict, to host the African Import Export Bank’s meeting in New Providence, Bahamas in June which is expected to attract over 3000 delegates to the country.

The meeting is designed to promote trade and investment opportunities between Africa and the Caribbean region.

Prime Minster Philip Davis said the meeting will provide a platform to discuss matters such as climate resilience, financial inclusivity and digitization of economy. He also expects the meeting to bolster tourism activities as thousands of individuals, including heads of states from regional countries, are slated to join the meeting.