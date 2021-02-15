Bahamas surpasses 7,000 COVID-19 recoveries

Recovery rate holding at 83 percent

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The number of individuals who have fully recovered from the coronavirus in The Bahamas has reached 7,002, according to the Ministry of Health.

This represents a recovery rate of 83 percent.

Ten more cases recovered Saturday, just one shy of being on par with the 11 newly confirmed infections recorded: 10 on New Providence and one on Grand Bahama.

There are now six times as many recovered cases as there are active cases.

There were 1,132 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.

Recovered cases have remained above 80 percent for over a month.

The recovery rate hovered around the mid-70 percentile in December and early January.

Notwithstanding the trend in recoveries, hospitalizations have increased from 12 last week to 18 as of Saturday, with two cases in the Intensive Care Unit.

Last week, Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme Dr Nikkiah Forbes told Eyewitness News that the number of recoveries is a good indicator and health officials want that figure to be as high as possible.

“Remember, if you don’t recover that means that you still actively have [an] infection or that the person has died,” she said.

“And so, deaths remaining low, that should mean that active cases of COVID are reduced, so there should be less transmissible persons if all the variables remain the same and there is no outbreak or surge. That’s what that means.”

The Bahamas continues to prepare for the arrival of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

It is expected to receive 100,000 doses of the vaccine in two tranches beginning this month.

According to the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee, headed by Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, the committee was in the process of finalizing its distribution plan.