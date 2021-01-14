Bahamas supports CARICOM statement on solidarity with Guyana

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday confirmed that The Bahamas has joined the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in standing with Guyana in an ongoing Guyana/Venezuela border dispute.

In a statement, the ministry said: “The Caribbean Community on January 12 issued a statement expressing deep disappointment and concern regarding actions taken by Venezuela pertaining to its long-term border dispute with Guyana, including intimations of the creation of a strategic area of national development called ‘Territory for the Development of the Atlantic Façade’.

“The Bahamas joined CARICOM in standing in solidarity with Guyana and repudiating all acts of aggression by Venezuela against Guyana and fully supporting the judicial process underway at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Guyana/Venezuela dispute.”

CARICOM’s statement, which the ministry referred to, noted: “The Caribbean Community is in full support of the judicial process underway at the International Court of Justice, which is intended to bring a peaceful and definitive end to the long-standing controversy between the two countries.

“CARICOM reiterates in the strongest possible terms its firm and unswerving support for the maintenance and preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana.”