Bahamas shatters record with 55 new infections in a single day, total at 274

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – There have been a record 55 new coronavirus cases in The Bahamas, the largest increase in cases in a single day.

Grand Bahama recorded 39 new infections, and has surpassed New Providence in confirmed cases of the virus.

The ages of the patients ranged from 25 to 77.

The total number of cases now stands at 274 — 119 in New Providence, 120 in Grand Bahama, 21 in Bimini, four in the Berry Islands, four in Cat Cay, two in Cat Island, and four in Moore’s Island.

There were five additional cases in New Providence — including two men, ages 56 and 84; and three women, ages 59, 23 and 40.

Four more infections were recorded in Bimini, according to the Ministry of Health.

These include three women, ages 32, 30, and 18, and a 48-year-old man.

An additional three cases were recorded on Moore’s Island — a 51-year-old woman, a 44-year-old man and a 76-year-old man.

The single COVID-19 case recorded in Great Guana Cay was a 55-year-old man.

Notwithstanding the ministry reporting 55 new cases, the case breakdown by age accounted for 52 new infections.

Cases since The Bahamas’ reopening to international commercial carriers on July 1 — a total of 170 — have eclipsed the total number of cases between the onset of the pandemic in mid-March and the end of June, 104 cases.

Health officials were unable to provide further details on the cases.

“Investigations are ongoing, and a complete update of details will be published at a later date,” read the statement.

“Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.”

As a result of the surge in cases, Grand Bahama has been placed under a two-week lockdown beginning at 7pm today until August 7 at 5am.