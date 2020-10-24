Bahamas records 133 new cases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas recorded 133 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the Ministry of Health confirmed yesterday.

Of the new cases, there were 109 in New Providence, 19 in Grand Bahama, two in Abaco, two in the Berry Islands, and one in Eleuthera.

A breakdown of the new infections by sex, showed that 85 were women while 48 were men.

Total cases increased to 6,268, of which 2,303 remain active.

A total of 3,795 cases have recovered, representing a 60 percent recovery rate to date.

Another 90 people recovered on Thursday.

Health officials also reported an additional two non-COVID-related deaths.

There have been 26 such deaths.

There have been 130 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

Fourteen deaths remain under investigation.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations increased from 102 to 122.

According to the ministry, 112 patients were moderately ill and 10 were in the Intensive Care Unit — four at Doctors Hospital, four at the Rand Memorial Hospital and two at Princess Margaret Hospital.

Another 634 tests were performed on Thursday.

Testing in The Bahamas has reached 33,300.

Up to midnight, data on cases for Friday had not been released.

Record

The Bahamas continues to experience a surge of new cases.

When health officials confirmed 133 cases of COVID-19 on August 15, it was a record number of infections.

At the time, The Bahamas had 1,252 cases.

The Bahamas recorded 150 cases on Monday, 128 cases on Tuesday, and 84 cases on Wednesday.

According to Eyewitness News’ records, the highest number of cases confirmed in a single day was 151 cases were recorded on October 8.

Five deaths were reported in a single day on August 21.