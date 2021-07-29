Bahamas receives $78K worth of medical supplies from China

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On behalf of the government of The Bahamas, Minister of Health Renward Wells yesterday accepted a sixth batch of medical supplies, worth $78,000, as a gift from the Chinese government.

What is described as the “biggest and highest value” batch of medical supplies delivered by the People’s Republic of China to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas was handed over by Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas Dai Qingli during a brief ceremony at the Ministry of Health on Meeting Street.

The items include 10,000 tuberculin syringes; 3,000 sets of coveralls of various sizes; 10,000 pairs of nitrile gloves; 30,000 N95 face masks; and 100,000 medical face masks.

Wells underscored that the donation is “most timely” and assured that the items will go a “very, very, very long way” especially during the “challenging” period that the nation is presently experiencing.

“Your country has been most gracious and generous to have given The Bahamas such a needed supply at our most vulnerable time and we are most appreciative and grateful for the kind and thoughtful gesture,” said Wells.

He remarked that The Bahamas has benefitted greatly from the economic cooperation, trade, investment, cultural exchanges and bilateral support from the People’s Republic of China to The Bahamas.

In response, Dai said although both countries cannot be more different in size, population and national conditions, they have forged a sincere friendship over the years. She said the supplies are a “solid” demonstration of this friendship.

“The pandemic is a common enemy for all humanity. Faced with its ferocious assault, our two countries have shown each other solidarity and mutual assistance. The supplies have hopefully arrived at a timely moment,” said Dai.

“Affected by the global rise in cases due to the delta variant, The Bahamas is also seeing an uptick in infections and the frontline medical workers are facing growing pressure. We know how this feels as we went through this difficult phase.

“Like their counterparts around the world, the heroism and sacrifice of frontline medical workers in The Bahamas are truly admirable and reflect the best of this nation.”

Dai pledged her country’s continued support and wished The Bahamas all the best in the fight against the pandemic and resumption of economic growth.