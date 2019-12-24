Bahamas re-elected to Category C of International Maritime Organization

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamas has been successfully re-elected to Category C of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council for the period 2020-2021, the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) has announced.

This re-election marks the 20th consecutive year that the Bahamas has been a part of the IMO Council which is the executive organ of the IMO and is responsible for supervising the work of the IMO between sessions of the IMO Assembly.

BMA Board ChairDenise Lewis-Johnson stated: “This prestigious achievement further demonstrates the confidence that the IMO Members States have in the positive contribution and proactive engagement of The Bahamas in the international regulatory process.

“We will continue in our commitment to the IMO’s objective of safe, secure and efficient shipping on cleaner oceans, as well as ensuring that our Bahamian shipowners continue to have an active voice in, and access to, the process for effective and practical regulations.”

Category C is open to those 20 States that have special interests in maritime transport or navigation, and whose election to the Council will ensure the representation of all major geographic areas of the world. The Bahamas exemplified the highest credentials in each of these areas.

BMA’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Captain Dwain Hutchinson stated: “It is a real privilege for us to be given the opportunity to continue supporting the excellent work carried out by the IMO.

‘This re-election further reinforces the competence and experience of the dedicated personnel within the BMA and other governmental Agencies and we look forward to positively participating in the important matters that face our global shipping industry.”