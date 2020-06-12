Bahamas private aviation fees “lower than anywhere else”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A well-known private aviation executive said yesterday this nation has done more than any other country to facilitate general aviation arrivals, adding that the costs to fly to The Bahamas are “lower than anywhere else we have seen”.

Rick Gardner, a US commercial pilot, flight instructor and Bahamas Flying Ambassador yesterday pushed back against claims that arrivals by private aircraft to this nation have been steadily declining over the past six years due to increased taxes and fees.

Jim Parker, president of CaribbeanFlyingAdventures.com, a top pilot’s guide for planes flying in the region recently told Eyewitness News it was more expensive to visit The Bahamas than to fly to the Cayman Islands.

“In all my years I have not seen any other country do more to facilitate General Aviation arrivals to its land than The Bahamas. In addition, total costs to fly to The Bahamas are lower than anywhere else we have seen,” said Gardner.