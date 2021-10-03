Bahamas Press Club mourns passing of founding member and treasurer Vincent Vaughan

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Veteran professional photographer Vincent Vaughan has died.

Vaughan passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in Dublin, Georgia, USA. He was 74.

In a statement, Bahamas Press Club President Anthony Capron said: “It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Vincent Vaughn. He will be especially missed by the executives of the Bahamas Press Club 2014, for which he served with distinction as treasurer.”

He continued: “A professional photographer of note, Vincent’s work has graced the pages of Bahamian newspapers and magazines since the 1970s. Over the years, he has recorded thousands of weddings, portraits, and memorabilia for Bahamian families, and visitors to this country.

“He will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace, Vincent.”

According to the BPC statement, Vaughan is survived by his children: Ericka Collins, son-in-law (Nick Collins), Darryl Vaughan, Kimberly Vaughan, daughter-in-law (Keishan Vaughan); grandchildren Isiah Harrison, Alex Harrison, Elijah St. Phard, Caleb Vaughan, Charleigh Vaughan; great-granddaughter Erin Harrison; brothers, George, Albert and Levin Sample, and cousin, Norman Satchell.

He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA on March 8, 1947.

He attended West Philadelphia High School, studied for and passed the Pennsylvania State Real Estate examination, and received the Pennsylvania State Real Estate Salesmen License in1967.

He moved to Nassau, the Bahamas in 1969, and over the years, he worked as a photographer at Andrew Aitken. His work was also published in the local dailies namely The Nassau Guardian, The Tribune, and in international publications.

For the United States Embassy in Nassau, Vaughan covered many assignments photographing former Ambassadors: William Bernstein Schwartz Jr., Lev E. Dobriansky, Carol Boyd Hallet, Chic Hecht, and Sidney Williams.