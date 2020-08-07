Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line sued by crew members stuck on ship during industry shutown

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line says that to-date more than 90 percent of its crew members have returned home safely as the company continues to provide food and accommodations for workers whose governments have closed their borders.

The cruise line which operates two-night cruises from West Palm Beach to Grand Bahama is now being sued by crew members who claim the company has not paid crew who have been working since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the cruise industry to a standstill.

Dragan Janicijevic, 44, a casino worker on Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, is listed as the plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

The suit alleges the company forced crew to work without pay; delayed repatriating crew to cut costs resulting in false imprisonment; did not provide crew the two months’ severance guaranteed in their employment contracts; and forced them to sign misleading agreements terminating their contracts.

In a statement obtained by Eyewitness News, the cruise line said: “Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is a small, family-owned and operated private company that cares deeply about our crew, as they are incredibly important members of our family.

“Over the past few months, we have worked tirelessly with local governments around the world to repatriate as many of our crew members as possible. To-date, more than 90 percent have safely returned home.

The statement continued: “For those whose governments have closed their borders and not permitted them to return, we have provided accommodations, food and onboard credit for incidentals.”

The company added: “While we understand the strain that these difficult times have placed on our crew, in particular those who have been unable to return home, we are confident in the approach we’ve taken to treating all team members with transparency and care. Given this is now a legal matter and out of respect to those involved, we will not be making any further public comment.”