Bahamas native named UCF president

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bahamas native Dr Alexander Cartwright was voted in as the as the sixth president of the University of Central Florida on Wednesday by the Board of Governors of Florida’s State University System.

Dr Cartwright, who officially begins as president on April 13, said that UCF has the potential to develop into a leading metropolitan research university and an integral part of Central Florida’s business, technical, hospitality, creative and intellectual economies. Along with the development of facilities, he also wants to provide a supportive culture for both students and faculty.

“I’m here to serve all students. Every student deserves to have opportunity… [and I] want to serve faculty and staff and the entire community to make sure all of us are as successful as possible,” Cartwright told the Board of Governors. “I believe we must empower people to do exceptional things. And I don’t think of it just as empowering the leaders. For an institution to become exceptional, you must also empower the faculty, staff and students and allow them to make the institution better.

“What I see at UCF is an intellectual and economic enterprise able to embrace and move the future forward for both individuals and society … together we will make UCF the best version of UCF.”

Cartwright, who has served as chancellor of the University of Missouri since 2017, was tapped by the UCF Board of Trustees last week, ending a six-month search process. The state board unanimously confirmed the appointment during a meeting that was held by teleconference because of coronavirus precautions.