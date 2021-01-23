Bahamas, Israel to continue deepening relations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield yesterday received the Copie d’Usage of Israeli Ambassador-designate to The Bahamas Zvi Tal, with the two respective countries intended to deepen relations in the future, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

The Copie d’Usage will allow Tal to undertake activities at the functional level, and he will present his Letters of Credence to the governor general formally at a later date, according to the statement.

“In a brief meeting held after the minister received the Copie d’Usage, both sides acknowledged the longstanding friendship and cordial relations between The Bahamas and Israel,” the statement read.

“Matters of mutual interests were discussed, in particular the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to ensure affordable access to the COVID vaccine.

“The minister thanked the government of Israel for the humanitarian assistance and ongoing support provided to The Bahamas for restoration and reconstruction activities in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. Such support included the provision of potable water supplies.

“The ambassador emphasized Israel’s commitment to continue providing technical assistance to help build resiliency.

“Both sides agreed on the need to continue the deepening of relations, for which technical meetings will be held during the course of the year.”