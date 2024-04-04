Bahamas Insurance Association donates new equipment to Meteorology Department

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Department of Meteorology officials welcomed a donation of new equipment to help with disaster analysis and weather reporting today.

The Bahamas Insurance Association and its members—Family Guardian Insurance, RoyalStar Assurance Insurance and J.S Johnson Insurance Agents and Brokers—donated three Advance Davis Instrument Weather Stations Pro2’s in Thursday Afternoon.

Director of NEMA, Captain Stephen Russell noted this donation will replace outdated equipment and help with delivering accurate and timely weather conditions to the public, especially as hurricane season approaches.