NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Wayde Watson, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, announced Thursday morning that the government’s main website, Bahamas.gov.bs, will be ready for relaunch within the next two months.

Watson said the government website has been “revamped, rebranded and revolutionized.”

He confirmed that the project involves a partnership between the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Department of Information and Communications Technology and Netclues Incorporated.