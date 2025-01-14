Watch ILTV Live
Bahamas Customs Immigration & Allied Workers Union allegedly participates in national strike

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Members of the Bahamas Customs Immigration and Allied Workers Union (BCIAWU), are allegedly participating in the national strike ordered by the Trade Union Congress (TUC); for the second day despite reports that the union failed to take industrial action.

Sources within the BCIAWU told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that contrary to government reports, a number of posts within both departments have been reportedly short staffed since yesterday and those civil servants who reported to work have reportedly been on go-slow.

EWN understands that in the absence of Customs and Immigration officers, officers from the Security and Intelligence Branch (SIB) of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) have reportedly been called in to assist with operations.

“The minister said that Customs and Immigration departments did not participate in this national strike and that is inaccurate,” the well placed source said.

“Only one Customs officer and no Immigration officer is on South Bimini, two Immigration officers are to work on North Bimini three Customs officers are on their assigned shift. One Immigration officer reported for work on Inagua and no Customs Officer reported for duty. There are only two Immigration officers at their posts at the Freeport Harbour.”

Eyewitness News contacted the BICAWU President Derron Brooks for comment on the allegations, but he has referred all questions to the TUC chief.

TUC President Obie Ferguson has also been unavailable for comment on the matter but ordered the National two day strike for unions that fall under the umbrella organization.

Ferguson says matters have gone unresolved for far too long despite signing an MOU while prime Minister Philip Davis when he served in opposition to have the “pressing “ matters addressed .

Polls

Do you think industrial action is necessary for unions to achieve their goals, even if it causes temporary harm?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

