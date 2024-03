NASSAU, BAHAMAS- President of The Bahamas Aquatics Federation Algernon Cargill said he is confident that the 36-member team, which has been selected to represent The Bahamas during the CARIFTA Aquatics 2024 Championships, will swim their way to a sixth consecutive win.

The regional sporting event will be held at the Betty Kelly Kenning Aquatics Center over the Easter weekend.

Five hundred swimmers from 25 countries are expected to compete in the Championships.