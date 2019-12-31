Bahamas airlift on ‘upward trajectory’ heading into 2020

Eleuthera and Exuma benefitting from additional flights due to Dorian impact

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Airlift into The Bahamas remains on an ‘upward trajectory’, according to Tyrone Sawyer, senior Director of Airlift Development in the Ministry of Tourism.

Sawyer said islands like Eleuthera and Exuma have benefitted from additional flights as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

In an interview with Eyewitness News Online, Sawyer said: “With regards to our airlift into Nassau and Paradise Island, our seat capacity is up year over year tracking for the next 60-90 days. That would demonstrate the confidence airlines have placed in the islands of The Bahamas and an indication of load factor performance out of our key markets over the past two years. We have had a strong sustained air seat capacity despite the hit we took from Dorian.”

Sawyer noted the country has been able to maintain its seat capacity from key hubs such as Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas Fort Worth, Houston and London.

“That would be an indication of the confidence the carriers have in our promotional efforts to generate demand in the marketplace,” he said.

“We would have seen a hit in our load factor performance in October, a bit in November but we would have started to see a rebound in December. Airlift is on upward trajectory.”

Sawyer said 80 percent of this nation’s total seat capacity comes through Nassau and Paradise Island.

“Because we have lost airlift into Abaco and Grand Bahama we have seen carriers put in extra flights to Exuma and North Eleuthera,” he said.

“Delta would have added a third departure on Saturdays into north Eleuthera and American would have added a third daily departure into George Town Exuma.”

Sawyer added: “Those destinations have been impacted in a positive way.”