Baha Mar to complete final phase of reopening on March 4 with SLS and Rosewood

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Following the December opening of the Grand Hyatt, Baha Mar is completing the final phase of its reopening, with Rosewood and SLS to reopen on March 4, according to the resort.

The resort welcomed guest back guests to Grand Hyatt Baha Mar on December 17, 2020.

Earlier this month, Baha Mar President Graeme Davis said that the resort is “on track” with its occupancy forecasts, having scaled back its operations and staffing accordingly.

Some 1,800 of the resort’s employees returned to work in Phase 1 of its reopening.

“Upon arrival at the property, Baha Mar will require a rapid antigen test. Prior to check-in, guests will be directed to a semi-private setting for the test,” the resort noted.

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar has said that an executive order signed by US President Joe Biden, which requires everyone traveling to the United States to quarantine upon arrival, will likely be “devastating” for tourism in The Bahamas.

The order comes less than three months after the Bahamian government eased entry protocols to encourage tourist arrivals.

Major resorts like Baha Mar and Atlantis, which had been closed since March 2020, reopened just last month.

Both Baha Mar and Atlantis have confirmed they will be offering complimentary COVID testing to resort guests in some circumstances, and Sandals resorts recently stated it will also offer the same to guests at its Bahamas properties once they reopen.

However, Atlantis yesterday revealed that it was scaling back its operations and would have to furlough more staff in light of challenges stemming from the pandemic.