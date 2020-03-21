Baha Mar temporarily suspends operations, lay off staff in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Staff to receive 40% base pay for up to 90 days

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Baha Mar president Graeme Davis announced today the mega hotel will temporarily suspend operations on Wednesday, sending all nonessential staff home until further notice.

Davis announced the move in a letter to “associates” today.

The letter read: “In the almost three years since Baha Mar opened its doors, we’ve experienced remarkable success thanks to our incomparable staff, innovative partners, and our incredible guests.

“That success has been shared with The Bahamas as a whole.”

It continued: “Now The Bahamas and the world are faced with another period of uncertainty. As the global community grapples with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety, and wellbeing of our staff, partners, guests and the Bahamian citizens, are our top priority, and as such, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend operations until further notice beginning March 25 at 3pm.

Full time staff will receive the equivalent of 40 percent of their base pay as of March 26, for up to 90 days.

The letter read: “Baha Mar will continue to pay insurance premiums necessary to maintain your Health insurance, Life and Accidental Death and Dismemberment (ADD) Insurance coverage.

“If you have signed up for additional Dental, Vision, or Dependent Insurance Coverage, or you have established a Voluntary Employee Pension Account with the Bahamas Hotel Industry Management Pension Fund, you will remain responsible for the payment of any required contributions. However, those payments will be deferred and the Company will auto deduct from pay periods following your return to work.”

It read: “We are workin to complete 880 form for each associate to be sent directly to NIB. Please contact NIB to determine your eligibility to collect unemployment. Employee Assistance Program (EAP) continues to be a great resource. Please consider calling this confidential support service which is free to use. The EAP can be reached at 1-866-290-4423.”

The letter added: “The weeks ahead are sure to be trying, but we look forward with hope and anticipation to a time when we will welcome our guests and associates back to our property for the spectacular experiences, we are known for around the world.

“On behalf of the entire Baha Mar family, we wish you and your loved one’s continued good health. Thank you for your incredible perseverance and patience in this difficult time.”