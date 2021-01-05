Baha Mar president: Resort “on track” with occupancy forecasts

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Baha Mar President Graeme Davis said yesterday that the resort is “on track” with its occupancy forecasts, having scaled back its operations and staffing accordingly.

“We are working diligently to restore business levels and continue the road to economic recovery for Baha Mar and the whole country. The surge of coronavirus cases in key US feeder markets, in addition to decreased airlift along with local and international travel restrictions, certainly pose challenges in attracting visitors to the destination,” said Davis.

He added: “However, we are on track with our occupancy forecasts which predicted a slow start to the year and thus, we have scaled our operations and staffing accordingly. Our reopening on December 17 was a first and necessary step towards the financial stability of our 1,800 associates who returned to the resort in Phase 1 and build consumer confidence for the future.

“Regarding associates that remain furloughed, Baha Mar has extended its commitment to continue ex gratia payments and full medical benefits for another 30 days. We understand the challenges that COVID-19 has brought onto many of our employees and families and we are closely monitoring global developments to determine when to reopen our additional hotels SLS and Rosewood in a sustainable way.”

Davis noted that due to the partnership with Doctors Hospital, the resort has been able to implement additional layers of safety by creating a unique program for testing guests prior to check-in, along with weekly testing for all associates and vendors, resulting in over 15,000 rapid antigen tests conducted to-date.

“This approach showcases Baha Mar’s significant commitment to providing [a] safe environment for everyone involved and the community. We are proud of the experiences we were able to provide since reopening during these most extraordinary times. From spectacular dining to a wide range of recreational activities and amenities, we are establishing the new normal at the resort and continue to provide outstanding service and memorable moments for all of our guests,” said Davis.