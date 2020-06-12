Baha Mar postpones reopening to October, announces further layoffs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Baha Mar has postponed its reopening until October, with additional staffing reductions at the Cable Beach mega resort to come.

In a letter to staff today, the resort announced the decision was based on many variables as a result of the “evolving nature” of COVID-19.

The resort said it will continue to monitor the impact of the virus and the resulting economic downturn on the US.

“In March, we committed to support you as best we can for up to 90 days,” the letter read.

“As we near the end of this 90-day period, we will be making additional staffing reduction to align staffing levels with projected business volume upon re-opening.

It continued: “At the end of June, we will communicate to the individuals being impacted by the staffing reduction to discuss what we will do to support and assist you in making your transition as smooth as possible. We look forward to bringing as many of you back as possible, once our business returns to pre-COVID-19 levels.”

For those employees that remain, the resort committed to providing an ex-gratia payment for up to an additional 90 days at 30 percent of their base compensation. This payment will be additional to what workers are able to collect from the National Insurance Board, according to the letter.

For more information, tune into Eyewitness News tonight at 7pm on Cable 224 or BTC Flow TV.