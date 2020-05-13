Baha Mar not impacted by global Hyatt layoffs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Hyatt’s decision to implement layoffs and restructure roles across its global corporate functions does not affect the hotel chain’s Baha Mar property executives have confirmed.

In a statement regarding its corporate workforce on Monday, the hotel chain said that due to “the historic drop in travel demand and the expected slow pace of recovery”, it has made the “extremely difficult decision to implement layoffs and restructure roles across its global corporate functions”, beginning June 1, 2020. Around 1,300 employees around the world will be impacted.

Ulrich Samietz, General Manager, Grand Hyatt Baha Mar told Eyewitness News that the announcement does not affect Grand Hyatt Baha Mar colleagues.

“This is a challenging time for our industry as COVID-19 is taking an unforeseeable toll on global travel and impacting the business of many companies around the world,” Samietz said.

“In March, we made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend operations at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar and temporarily furlough many colleagues. We understand these decisions directly impact our valued colleagues and their families, whose health and well being is always a top priority.”

He added: “It’s our goal to emerge with strength on the other side of this crisis – with our world-class talent on board. We look forward to welcoming our colleagues and valued workforce back to the hotel once we emerge from this global crisis.”