BAD TIMING: Tourism Minister addresses dispute between hotel union and employers association

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Chester Cooper says he’s optimistic about the Bahamas Hotel, Catering & Allied Workers union reaching an agreement with hotel employers “in short order.”

He further asserted that it is an “incredibly bad time” for labor disputes between both sides, given the surge in tourism activity.

Hotel workers have taken industrial action and went on “work to rule” since hosting a protest two weeks ago over stalled negotiations.

Hotel executives have also expressed their disappointment with the protest, asserting that both sides were getting close to an agreement.

Labor minister Pia Glover-Rolle revealed that she sat in on a five-hour meeting with both sides yesterday and she’s hopeful that, by sometime today, both entities would have come to a mutual agreement.