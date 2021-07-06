BACK TO BASICS: Planned celebration to focus on “root foundation as a Christian nation”

Bahamian artists slams govt. over planned Independence celebrations

Youth, Sports, Culture minister pledges corrections will be made, if needed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Several Bahamian artists have lashed the government over planned Independence Day festivities that they claim do not highlight true Bahamian culture.

This year’s celebrations — organized by a Cabinet-appointed committee — is “Christian” themed, with a service of thanksgiving planned, featuring a choir of Bahamian singers.

A group of artists reportedly wrote to the Independence Celebration Committee, headed by Fort Charlotte MP Mark Humes, as well as Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Iram Lewis but said they have not received any response to date.

Many of the artists who felt aggrieved recently took to social media to express their disappointment in being left out of the festivities.

Bahamian artist Lady E questioned why secular artists weren’t included.

She went further to note that while the choir will feature Bahamian singers, they will not be singing Bahamian songs.

“They didn’t even bother to put Junkanoo or rake in scrap in the music,” she said.

“Our argument is that for something that is national as independence, 95 percent of the show should be surrounding all things Bahamian”.

The Might Pencil, a well-known DJ, urged the government to “fix it”.

When reached for comment, Humes contended that Bahamians are on the line-up, noting the choir is fully Bahamian.

He said the decision was based on a theme to get back to the country’s “root” as a “Christian nation”.

“ The theme is Revive Us Again,” Humes said.

“It’s taken from our root foundation as a Christian nation.

“When we at we look at what we’ve come through these past 18-months we thought that’s a great portion of what we do this year, in line with the themes, would be to present a revival.”

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Iram Lewis told reporters yesterday that he’s seen the concern circulated on social media and “whatever corrections need to be changed, if any, we will seek to inquire and see how we can ensure that those who may feel as if they have been disenfranchised will be embraced”.

Lewis said he was contacted by one artist in particular and he agreed to have a meeting with them.

“I told him to bring everybody,” he said.

He added: “We are highlighting Bahamians and what Bahamians are capable of doing and any ill-will we are hoping we will somehow correct it.”