BACK ON THE TABLE: PM giving “serious consideration” to fixed election dates

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government is giving “serious consideration” to fixed election dates, according to Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Clint Watson.

He was responding to questions from the media at the OPM’s weekly press briefing.

“The prime minister would have spoken and expressed serious concern during the last campaign – before we even knew an election date – how it was being used almost like an only me know, you don’t know sort of thing,” Watson said.

“And it was very disruptive in some many ways and forms. And it’s led to him giving serious consideration, so I believe in another few months we will be able to speak definitively on it. I can tell you though in talking with the prime minister it is under serious consideration.”

Speculation of a snap election earlier this year as then Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis told the electorate to get ready and register now, weeks before announcing the date of the general election, led to a rush of eligible voters seeking to register.

There were concerns the registration frenzy further risked the spread of COVID-19.

The Organization of Responsible Governance also expressed concern about the need to mitigate political uncertainty with fixed dates.

Fixed election dates and fixed terms for the prime minister were among the Minnis administration’s campaign promises ahead of the 2017 general election.

Both former Prime Ministers Hubert Ingraham and Perry Christie have publicly expressed support for fixed election dates.

The last general election was not constitutionally due until next May but was announced in late August that it will be held on September 16.