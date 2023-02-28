Author pens positive stories about Over the Hill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With the release of a new book chronicling the positive stories from the inner city of Nassau, Hadassah Deleveaux hopes to help readers see ‘over the hill’ in a different light.

“Over the Hill – the Other Side” is billed as a compilation of factual short stories of key figures that work, worship and conduct business in the area. Deleveaux, a former news reporter, grew up over the hill and still has deep roots in the community.

“I’m not turning a blind eye to the social ills that exist, however, it’s not the whole story,” she said. “In my book, blood baths, drug busts and poverty, violence and brokenness have been pushed aside in favor of stories that bring to light positive vibes from the heart.

“This book is about community – a few untold stories of the Over the Hill community,” Deleveaux added. “I hope readers come away with a fresh understanding and appreciation of the people Over the Hill and how their experiences have shaped them personally and how they have contributed to their communities.”

One of the short stories featured in the compilation is that of Stephen McPhee, who grew up in Black Village before becoming a school principal and a union leader. Another highlights the former leader of the Border Boys gang, Valentino ‘Scrooge’ Brown, who is now a community activist and radio show host.

Deleveaux mentioned that during the interview process, she got to pull back the curtain on fascinating lives to deepen her understanding of history.

The compilation is partially the result of illuminating conversations with Arlene Nash-Ferguson, a cultural enthusiast; Rosalie Fawkes, daughter of Randol Fawkes; Rosemary Hanna, a preserver of Bahamian history and Assistant Anglican Bishop, Gilbert Thompson.

“They are reservoirs of Bahamian history. By the way, Ms Hanna is one of those individuals who I know to have been deliberate in exposing what is good and positive about Over the Hill through her own book and a documentary. She is in a special class of her own,” remarked Deleveaux.

The book also contains a feature on the Lillian G. Weir-Coakley Public Library, formerly known as the Southern Public Library. A shorter feature is dedicated to the 232-year legacy of Bethel Baptist Church on Meeting Street.

“The book is really a compact package of Over the Hill. I consider the features carefully written gems,” said Ms. Deleveaux.

“The journalist in me will never die. I am a writer for life. It is my professional foundation. I am a storyteller and felt compelled to share a few stories of Over the Hill people. There is another side to this community that is rarely told, so this is my small way of presenting a different narrative,” she said.