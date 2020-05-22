Attempted suicide on GB

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police on Grand Bahama are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attempted suicide of a woman in the area of Taino Beach on Thursday.

According to reports, shortly before 2 p.m. police received information that a woman was trying to take her own life.

When uniform and plainclothes officers arrived on the scene, they met a blue 2005 Toyota vehicle parked on Taino Beach with a lone female driver who appeared to be unconscious.

Emergency Medical Services Unit was able to render medical assistance on the scene arrived and transported the woman to the Rand Memorial Hospital.

She was seen by a doctor and is listed as ill, but in stable condition.