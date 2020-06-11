Atlantis to start phased reopening July 7

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Atlantis announced yesterday that it will begin its phased reopening on July 7.

In a letter to employees, Audrey Oswell, resort president and managing director said: “Phase one begins July 7, 2020 when we welcome our first guests back to The Royal.” She noted that in phase one Royal Bath, Mayan Temple, Power Tower, Zero Entry and Splashers will open.

“All beaches will open and Dolphin Cay will open. The main casino, spa and Marina Village will open. Some but not all of our restaurants and lounges will open.” Phase two she noted will be contingent on business volumes.

According to Oswell, only some of the employees will be recalled during the initial phase and those who are not called back for the phase one reopening will remain furloughed.

“We know that there will continue to be hardship for many of you. Be assured that we are making every effort to bring tourism back to previous levels so we may get you back to work,” she said.

As Atlantis moves to reengage some of its staff, the British Colonial Hilton yesterday made a number of its employees redundant. According to Darrin Woods, Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) president Darren Woods, some 22 of his members were made redundant yesterday.

A Phase I reopening of the tourism sector will begin on June 15 as the country moves toward officially reopening to international commercial travel on July 1.