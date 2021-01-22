Atlantis to offer free rapid antigen COVID tests for US guests

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Atlantis Paradise Island has announced that it will begin offering free COVID rapid antigen tests to American guests returning to the US.

This comes on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announcing that travelers flying into the United States from international destinations must provide proof of having tested negative within three days of their flight.

In a statement, Atlantis said: “Atlantis Paradise Island, the world’s most remarkable resort destination, announces complimentary COVID-19 rapid antigen testing for guests returning to the US.

“Complimentary testing by experienced clinical technicians and registered nurses is available at the resort’s Beach and Royal Towers for guests ages infant to adult. Rapid antigen test results are available within 30 minutes, and documentation will be ready for guests to present at the airport for their journey home.

“Guests can schedule their departure test as soon as they check-in, with Atlantis’ onsite testing coordinator or online.

“For countries that require a COVID-19 RT-PCR test for re-entry, testing is available on-site at Atlantis and costs $165. Additional rapid antigen tests are available at $20.”

Bahamian health visa requirements also mandate that travelers arriving in-country must test negative for COVID-19 within five days of travel and take a follow-up rapid antigen test on the fifth day of their stay, if/where applicable.