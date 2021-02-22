Atlantis Royal guestroom operations to resume March 11

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Atlantis resort has announced its Royal guestroom operations will resume on March 11.

In a statement, Atlantis President and Managing Director Audrey Oswell said: “We are delighted to welcome back additional team members to Atlantis and showcase the newly renovated Royal east tower guestrooms to our guests.”

She added: “As a result of the comprehensive and effective health and safety protocols at Atlantis, we see even more pent-up demand from our guests to return to The Bahamas, which supported our decision to reopen guestroom operations at the Royal.”

Returning Atlantis employees must test negative for COVID-19 prior to returning to work. They will be required to follow all health and safety protocols, including weekly testing, as directed by Atlantis’ Clean & Safe Promise.

It was noted that with Royal towers resuming guestroom operations, the resort will be receiving guests at the Royal, the Cove and Harborside Resort.

Atlantis is also extending a special “staycation” offer for Bahamian residents only, with rates starting at $125/night and including a $25 daily resort credit plus complimentary parking.

Late last month, the resort announced that it had to temporarily layoff some of the 2,500 workers recalled pre-Christmas due to reduced booking demand.