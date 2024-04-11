Atlantis insists its food vendor park directly across from Wendy’s was already in the works

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Atlantis Vice President of Government Affairs & Special Projects Vaughn Roberts hopes to dispel any rumors that Paradise Island opened a Food Truck Vendor Park directly across from Wendy’s restaurant mobile kitchen to compete with them.

Roberts claims that the concept of a Food Truck Village on Paradise Island was already in the works when Wendy’s sought to open.

There has been an ongoing controversy regarding Wendy’s opening on Paradise Island. Atlantis officials repeatedly voiced their concerns about the franchise being on the island despite The Town planning committee approving the fast-food restaurant’s opening.