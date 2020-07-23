Atlantis eyeing potential Thanksgiving reopen — says minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar yesterday revealed the Atlantis resort may reopen in November, with its staff likely to remain furloughed until then.

D’Aguilar said the resort has not given a specific date to reopen; however based on discussions he has had with executives of the resort, it is likely to be slightly before Thanksgiving.

“They haven’t given a specific date but in our discussion it seemed like a period slightly before Thanksgiving,” her said.

“I think they gave a caveat saying they would gauge the situation to see how things are going and make an adjustment if it is to be before. They indicated that within 10-14 days they could get the hotel up and running.”

Atlantis announced in a statement last week that it had once again pushed back its reopening amidst the global coronavirus pandemic and increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The Paradise Island resort was expected to reopen on July 30.

Yesterday, D’Aguilar said: “Clearly they are not opening until November so that means that their staff will continue to be furloughed. The number one reason they have for not opening right now is the fact that things are so unsettled in the United States.

“There are just so many cases in their core markets. Our number one market is Florida, second is New York and third is Texas. The solution to our problem is that the number of cases in the US comes under control.”

He added: “Until they get a handle on that, it is going to negatively impact us.”

Bahamas Hotel Catering & Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) president Darrin Woods told Eyewitness News this week that Atlantis’ recent decision to once again push back its reopening has been met with ‘mixed emotions’ from within his membership.

Woods said employees are now mulling over whether to remain furloughed or seek a redundancy pay out.