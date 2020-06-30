Atlantis delays reopening to July 30 due to US COVID surge

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Atlantis will push it reopening back 23 days due to the “dramatic increase” in coronavirus cases in the United States, Eyewitness News can confirm.

In a correspondence, the resort on Paradise Island said the measure was in the “interests of the health and safety of our guests, team members and the Bahamian community”.

“We will keep you informed of any further developments and will advise the exact opening date as soon as possible,” said Errol Cohen, senior vice president of retail development.

In Parliament this afternoon, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said Atlantis confirmed to him that as a result of the situation in the US, it would be best to delay the reopening to July 30.

Atlantis was expected to begin its phased reopening on July 7.

“We’re all aware of what’s happening in the United States of America,” the prime minister said.

“We’ve seen many states surge; infections continue; [and[ hospitals are being maximized to the state of being overra,” the prime minister said.

“Mr. Speaker, if that happened here you can imagine or recognize that at this particular time, especially our Family Islands that are COVID-19 free, you can imagine we must do everything within our power to ensure that doesn’t happen in The Bahamas.

“I would have had a discussion with Atlantis just about 30 minutes ago and Atlantis had informed me that as a result of what’s happening, especially in the United States, they have decided that it would probably be best that they delay their opening to the 30th of July.

“Mr. Speaker, I want to point out that Bahamians must understand the great significance of wearing a mask in the various places we have mentioned. And in fact, you now see that many states within the United States and many counties have now introduced and made the wearing of masks mandatory — and in fact, like we have, are introducing fines.

“One particular state has introduced a fine as high as $1,000 if masks are not worn.”

The Bahamas will reopen its borders to commercial carriers on July 1.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the US surpassed 2.5 million on Sunday — with some states such as Texas and Florida entering as new epicenters.

As of today, there were 104 cases of the virus. Only five remain active.

Eighty-eight people have recovered.

Global infections have exceeded 10 million.