Atlantis Contends That Paradise Island Remains Safe Followed Alleged Rape

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On the heels of a 51 year old woman allegedly being sexually assaulted, at a private residential property, on Paradise Island, Atlantis Senior VP of Government Affairs and Special Projects Vaughn Roberts asserts that Paradise Island is “still safe.”

The incident reportedly occurred on April 10, 2024 around 10:00 pm on Casino drive, Paradise island, according to police.

Although Roberts could not comment on the incident itself, he assured the public that Paradise Island had a strong police presence.