Atlantis asks employees to take unpaid leave after first confirmed COVID-19 case

Paradise Island resort discontinues use of fingerprint swipe

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Atlantis Resort and Casino on Paradise Island is asking their staff to volunteer for two weeks unpaid leave effective immediately, as it battles the impending impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The resort has also asked employees to take earned vacation days as the resort “manages through this as situations evolve”.

With travel restrictions now expanded to Europe, United Kingdom, and Ireland, hotels are expected to be among the worst hit.

In a memo to employees, Human Resources Senior Vice President Karen Carey said: “Over the years, we have continually demonstrated our enduring values regarding the safety, satisfaction and well-being of our guests and team members.

“In this current climate, where COVID-19 is impacting everyone globally, it is no different for us. We want to thank each and everyone one of you for ensuring that we continue to deliver on our Bahamas at Heart guest experience.

”While our efforts continue and we work on this together, it is essential and important for us to make changes and take further steps to help us manage through this as situations evolve.”

She continued: “We want you to feel absolutely confident that we are doing our best to shoulder the burden of our operations to secure our future and to lessen the burden that this situation imposes on you.

“We are all in this together so, let’s continue to be resolute and strong. We remain optimistic that we can count on your support and cooperation at this critical time. We will get through this.”

Atlantis has also announced the temporary suspension of all contact-based swiping on time attendance clocks as a “safety precaution due to COVID-19”.

“Starting tonight at 7 pm, our biometric finger identification of all clocks on property will be removed until further advised,” the resort advised.

The Bahamas confirmed its first case of COVID-19 at midnight Sunday.

On Sunday night, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis warned that Coronavirus will have a “tremendous and widespread” economic impact as he noted that tourism accounts for half of this nation’s gross domestic product.

Speaking to Eyewitness News on Sunday, Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) Chief Executive Jeffrey Beckles said the private sector will now need to be ‘more nimble’ to adapt to the impact of the COVID-19.

Other countries facing travel restrictions include: Iran, South Korea, Italy and China.