Atlantis announces phased reopening, warns not every worker will return this year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Atlantis has announced that it will begin a phased reopening before the end of 2020.

In a letter to employees on Tuesday, the resort advised that it will be announcing its plans for reopening in the weeks ahead and expect to welcome its first guests by year’s end.

“Atlantis will open in several planned phases,” the letter read.

“Our highest priority is and will always be to ensure the health and safety of our guests and you, our valued team leaders.

“We are also focused on reopening the property in response to our guests’ pent up demand to visit, which continues to be impacted by COVID-19.”

The resort assured employees that they will be notified first when it announces the Phase 1 reopening date.

“At that time, we will begin the process of notifying you if you will be returning for Phase 1,” the letter added.

“We will also provide details on when you should return to work and introduce the new processes and protocols to maintain your health, safety, and well-being while at work.

“Unfortunately, we cannot welcome back everyone for Phase 1.

“In the coming weeks, we will share details on how we will support those colleagues in the interim period, and the milestones Atlantis needs to achieve to bring you back”.

Hotels were shuttered in March and thousands of employees furloughed as the country dealt with the first wave of cases.

While some resorts were able to briefly reopen in June following the flattening of the wave, they were once again closed after the country saw an exponential rise in cases after the July 1 reopening of the country.

The country is still on track to remove the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for travelers on November 1.

The ministry of tourism has announced a new testing mechanism that would require a negative RT-PCR test for entry into the country and two rapid tests on arrival and four days after arrival.