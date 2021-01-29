ART ON THE GO: Bahamian artist launches jewelry collection

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Known for her mesmerizing coffee art, Bahamian artist Minolta Butler, also known as “The Coffee Lady”, just launched her first jewelry collection of “wearable art”.

“Lee Carter” features multiple different styles of bracelets, necklaces, rings and other fashion pieces.

Butler said while some of her own previous artwork will be part of the collection, customers will also have an option to customize their pieces.

The artist specializes in painting in coffee and wine, describing her niche as “you drunk it, I paint it”.

Butler, who has been doing art for more than 14 years, said she wanted to venture into something that would allow her art to become personalized memories for people, everywhere they go.

She noted that she often saw her art pieces on walls, but she wanted to find a way to “bring it along on our journey”.

“Lee Carter was found on me thinking there’s something I need to do that’s new with my art. So, I wanted to move forward to getting my art in jewelry. The jewelry features the art,” she said.

“…It’s a new venture, something I’ve never done before. So, I was extremely excited to see how I could combine and I did it successfully. I’m glad I did it because it’s a lot of fun.”

Butler said the collection was named in honor of her late father, Lambert Lee Carter Butler.

She added that she is looking forward to the future of Lee Carter, as she moves to extend the brand into so much more.

The Lee Carter collection will be available for purchase on the website www.LeeCarter.com starting February 5.