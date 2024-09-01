ARMED ROBBERY INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

Police are actively searching for an armed male suspect responsible for robbing a business establishment on West Bay Street on Saturday, August 31, 2024.



Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 9:00 p.m., an unknown male entered a licensed premises, approached an employee, produced a firearm, and stole an undisclosed sum of cash and merchandise from the establishment before fleeing the scene.



Police are appealing to anyone with additional information regarding this incident to please contact 911,919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or anonymously submit tips through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).