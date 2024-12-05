ARMED ROBBERY INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday 5th

December, 2024, at a residence off Carmichael Road.

According to preliminary reports, the victim had just arrived at a home on Whitaker Avenue in a yellow Suzuki Alto, when he was approached by an unknown male wearing a green shirt. The culprit brandished a firearm, robbed the victim of the vehicle, and left the scene heading north before turning west onto Carmichael Road.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incidents can contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).