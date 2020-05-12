ArawakX meets call for regional exchange

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The ArawakX International Securities Exchange is expected to launch as a regional exchange in the third quarter of this year.

The exchange will be headquartered in The Bahamas and operate under the regulations of the Securities Commission of the Bahamas.

A regional exchange was a key recommendation from Caribbean private sector representative Dr Patrick Antoine during a recent webinar organised by the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO).

Antoine was responding to a question composed by Agriculture minister Michael Pintard.

“Minister Pintard has laid out an excellent Blueprint of the way forward. And his question of how to use private resources to accelerate growth of the sector in my opinion is the correct one.” said Chief Technical Officer D’Arcy Rahming Jr.

“We hope to be able to assist agribusinesses to realize their full potential. We are currently preparing several Agribusinesses for presentation to investors. Our belief is that many regional agribusinesses properly funded will be competitive on a world level.”

According to Rahming, a Northwestern University-trained robotics engineer, ArawakX research has shown that many private agribusiness owners in the region have been trained in the same US and European methodologies.

“In fact, they possess an impressive array of credentials from extensive international experience to Masters degrees from top universities in disciplines like bio process engineering,” read a press statement.

“Rahming claims high quality products for export markets are possible if equity funding is used to put in the necessary technology and company structures to attract external investors.

Recognizing that both the business owners and investors need to be educated before going live with the exchange, ArawakX has launched the Cable TV show “The New Economy” and a free learning platform for investors found at invest242.com.

The TV show focuses on interviewing national and international stakeholders that will help usher the country into a post COVID-19 economy. It is aired on Cable 212 9 to 9:30pm Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The investors platform consists of a certified Masterclass on how to evaluate an investment, the statement read.

“We intend to run a dynamic market, with hundreds of companies from across many sectors of business. We have successfully targeted companies looking for equity financing between $100,000 to $3 million,” Rahming said.

“As a junior exchange we intend to address problems head on such as market size, liquidity and investor education. For example, we realize that we have to make an investment in education as this is a frontier market.

He said: “So, for the past year we have been educating the marketplace while putting in place the technology necessary for financial inclusion. We are pleased with our initial responses as 100s of investors have already signed up for the course. Thousands watch the TV show and several businesses have been responsive to coming on board.”

Company information can be found at ArawakX.com.