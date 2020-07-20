Arawak Cay vendors: “We didn’t open the borders”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Arawak Cay Conch, Fish, Vegetable & Food Vendors Association president Rodney Russell yesterday said he could not understand the government’s decision to shut down the popular cultural hub.

In response to the move, Russell told Eyewitness News: “We didn’t open the borders”.

Health officials recorded 15 new coronavirus cases yesterday.

During a national address, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced numerous restrictions, including a partial ban on incoming international commercial flights.

He indicated that restaurants at Arawak Cay and Potter’s Cay will be required to close, effective today.

These closures, Minnis said, “will remain in place until we are able to ensure that better social distancing can be practiced and enforced”.

Shortly after reopening just over a month ago, Russell was forced to defend the vendors amid social media posts suggesting that COVID-19 social distancing protocols and the wearing of masks were not being enforced.

Yesterday, he said: “I don’t know why we are being put back to the same point we were some months ago. I have no idea.

“Whoever is in the room who has it out for Arawak Cay is definitely getting their point across. No one cared to inform me about any meeting about Arawak Cay or Potter’s Cay.”

He said: “We are again being closed down and we were doing what we were asked to do. We didn’t open the borders. You shut down, the bars, beaches as well and the fish fry and Potter’s Cay. I don’t know why we are back to where we are.

“If it is because of this new spike we didn’t open the borders. We must comply but for how long will we be shut down?”