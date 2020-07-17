Arawak Cay blocked from resuming indoor services

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Restaurants will now be able to operate indoor and outdoor services until 9pm, according to an emergency order issued by the prime minister today.

However, the new order prohibits establishes on Arawak Cay from resuming indoor services pointing to a clause on restaurants that are unable to implement the necessary safety protocols.

Under the Emergency Powers (COVID 19 Pandemic) Amendment No. 2 Order, restaurants may operate between 5am and 9pm.

A restaurant may resume indoor providing as along as the maximum seating is 50 percent of maximum capacity with a minimum 30 square feet per person.

Restaurants must ensure that seating is arranged to follow social distancing protocols, staff must wear masks, and tables, chairs and other implements must be sanitized after each use.

Additionally, patrons will be required to wear masks upon entry and exit.

Restaurants unable to implement these protocols shall only operate utilizing curbside pickup or delivery, drive thru, take away or outside dining.

The order indicates establishments on Arawak Cay will only be permitted to operate under those guidelines.

The order also includes guidelines for mobile takeaway restaurants.

For those, all staff are required to wear masks and all patrons are required to adhere to physical distancing protocols.

According to the order, mobile takeaway restaurants must have a valid business licence; must meet aesthetic standards as approved by the Ministry of Works; and obtain written approval by Commissioner of Police to occupy a location.

Those businesses must also have a food handlers certification and must be certified by Ministry of Health.

The country remains on a 10pm to 5am curfew. Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to give a national address on Sunday.