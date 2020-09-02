Aquapure closes Bernard Road depot over suspected COVID case

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Aquapure executives last night stressed that the company had not shutdown its operations but temporarily closed its Bernard Road depot out of an abundance of caution due to a suspected COVID-19 case.

Geoffrey Knowles, Aquapure’s managing director, said: “We took this action out of an abundance of caution.We closed the depot. We still have the home and office delivery as well as food stores. We are directing people to the depot at Marathon. Just to be clear, we are still operational, its just the depot in front of the plant.”

In a statement yesterday, the company said the Bernard Road water depot has been closed for deep sanitization after learning that one of its employees may have tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said that while the case has not been confirmed, the depot, which is located in the parking lot outside Aquapure’s corporate office, was closed immediately upon management learning of the suspected positive case.

Christian Knowles, Aquapure Chief of Operations, said: “Throughout the pandemic, Aquapure has enhanced its already strict quality and sanitation protocols to minimize risk of exposure.

“We have been and continue to follow all recommendations from the Ministry of Health to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees and customers.

He added: “The safety and health of our employees and customers is our highest priority. We are in close contact with the employee and will take additional safety measures as necessary.”

The Bernard Road depot will remain closed until extensive cleaning and sanitization has been conducted and management has determined that there are no associated health risks to employees or customers.